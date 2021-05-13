+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
13.05.2021 00:26:00

AGI Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021. A total of 10,261,624 common shares, representing approximately 54.65% of AGI's outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Director


Votes For


Percentage


Votes Withheld


Percentage

Tim Close


9,801,092


97.09%


294,149


2.91%

Anne De Greef-Safft


9,779,958


96.88%


315,283


3.12%

Janet Giesselman


9,221,659


91.35%


873,582


8.65%

Bill Lambert


9,785,700


96.93%


309,541


3.07%

Bill Maslechko


8,490,395


84.10%


1,604,846


15.90%

Malcolm (Mac) Moore


9,646,020


95.55%


449,221


4.45%

Claudia Roessler


9,885,178


97.92%


210,063


2.08%

David White


9,534,253


94.44%


560,988


5.56%

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by AGI's shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors and the ratification and approval of our new fixed number share option plan and approval of all unallocated options under the share option plan.  Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under AGI's profile at www.sedar.com.

Company Profile
AGI is a provider of solutions for the global food infrastructure, including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France and Italy and distributes its product globally.

SOURCE Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones letztendlich tiefrot -- ATX beendet Mittwochshandel auf grünem Terrain -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Zuschläge. Der DAX befand sich nach Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Mittwoch herbe Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen