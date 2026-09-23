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23.09.2026 14:34:41

Agi Names Rafael Siqueira Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - Agi Inc (AGBK) announced Rafael Siqueira as Chief Technology Officer. Siqueira will lead Agi's Technology division with the mandate to accelerate the evolution of the bank's digital platforms, expand the adoption of artificial intelligence across the business, and strengthen a technological architecture. Siqueira succeeds Vinicius Aloe. Vinicius will remain with the company as an executive through year-end and will subsequently support Agi on strategic projects and committees.

Prior to joining Agi, Siqueira was a Partner and Technology Leader at McKinsey & Company for Latin America. Siqueira was also the CTO and co-founder of three technology companies in Latin America: Apontador, Maplink, and TruckPad.

At last close on NYSE, Agi shares were trading at $6.04.

Agi Inc is the holding company of Banco Agibank SA and all its subsidiaries.

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AGI Inc Registered Shs -A- 6,04 -2,74% AGI Inc Registered Shs -A-

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