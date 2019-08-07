Agile Training Course Provider, Zen Ex Machina, Reviews the Process of Estimation Planning and Poker Planning

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the greatest challenges in management is being able to plan efficiently. With Agile, however, there are a number of techniques you can practice in Agile estimation and planning to successfully achieve your goals. Agile's goal is to make the planning and estimation process as efficient and straightforward as possible, so your team can focus on completing the actual project itself. Agile training courses providers, Zen Ex Machina, reviews the process of estimation planning and poker planning.

What is Estimation Planning and why is it Important? Estimating helps us determine how long it will take to deliver value, how much it will ultimately cost the business owner, and how many resources – technology and people – it may take to deliver the outcome. Without some kind of estimation, we leave clients and stakeholders in the dark in setting expectations of when the outcomes and benefits can be realised. Agile Estimation is, at its core, a more efficient way to estimate over traditional methods. It is based on the principle that estimation is more accurate when people can place things into relative size piles. Before going over how to properly estimate in Agile it is important to understand why it is important.

Planning Poker. The concept of Agile Planning Poker evolved from Wideband Delphi – a consensus-based estimation method originally developed in the 1950-1960s and has since been adapted across many industries to estimate many kinds of tasks, ranging from statistical data collection results to sales and marketing forecasts. Planning Poker uses a deck of cards with each card labelled with a size category – small, medium large, etc. After the work has been read out, the Development Team each privately select one card and then reveal it to the others. If all estimators have the same card then that category is the estimate. If not, the estimators discuss their estimates and then select new cards. The goal is for all estimators to achieve consensus on the estimate, not in terms of that person's individual contribution, but what it will take for the whole team to deliver the work to the Definition of Done. Because product backlog continuously evolves, most teams will conduct several sessions each Sprint, particularly when more knowledge is gained about is piece of work.

Zen Ex Machina is a leading global agile transformation company. Our entire purpose is to help executives transform the way their entire organisation operates, so they become more productive, and more responsive to changing market, customer and stakeholder needs though smarter ways of working. Combining unmatched practical agile experience that spans almost two decades, Zen Ex Machina's consultants work as catalysts to the cultural change that agile demands, combining executive mentoring, change leadership, and agile coaching and training, to embed helps teams, complex programs, and whole organisations, to nimbly adjust to and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

