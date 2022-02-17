Agilent Acquires Artificial Intelligence Technology to Enhance Lab Productivity

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has acquired advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by Virtual Control, an AI and machine learning software developer that creates innovative analysis solutions in lab testing. Agilent will integrate the software, known as ACIES, into its industry-leading gas chromatography and mass spectrometry (GS/MS) platforms to improve the productivity, efficiency and accuracy of high-throughput labs the company serves around the world.

With the acquisition, Agilent obtained the software and other assets associated with ACIES. As part of the transaction, core members of the ACIES team also became Agilent employees.

ACIES automates the labor-intensive task of gas chromatography/mass spectrometry data analysis improving efficiency in the laboratory workflow, from sampling to reporting. Agilent will integrate the technology into its MassHunter software package for LC/MS and GC/MS instruments.

"Our acquisition of this advanced technology is just one more example of Agilent’s focus on delivering the insights and innovation our customers can use to provide industry-leading solutions,” said Jacob Thaysen, president, Agilent Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group. "We’re extremely pleased to be adding these additional capabilities to our product lineup.”

A range of industries and applications will benefit from Agilent’s acquisition of the technology, including food testing and agriculture, environmental, and applied materials, with broad potential to expand to other large markets.

The acquisition is Agilent’s latest investment in digital technology to improve lab productivity. It builds on the company’s existing investments and innovations to advance the analytical lab and transform its capabilities with new technology, better integration of instruments and data, and more efficient lab workflow.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities the acquisition brings and the assets’ future uses. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key employees and meet customer expectations. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that our cost-cutting initiatives will impair our ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on our operations, our markets and our ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of our supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent's management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005202/en/