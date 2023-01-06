|
06.01.2023 14:42:15
Agilent, Akoya Partner To Drive Multiplex Tissue Assay Development For Biopharma Applications
(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said that it has partnered with Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) to develop multiplex-immunohistochemistry diagnostic solutions for tissue analysis and to commercialize workflow solutions for multiplex assays in the clinical research market.
Integrating Agilent's Dako Omnis (autostaining instrument) and Akoya's PhenoImager HT for multiplex chromogenic immunohistochemistry (mIHC) and immunofluorescent (mIF) assays will create a singular end-to-end commercial workflow, including reagents, staining, imaging, and analysis.
The companies noted that they will partner to develop chromogenic and immunofluorescent multiplex assays that include spatial analysis for biopharma companies developing precision cancer therapeutics.
Under a separate Value-Added Reseller agreement, Akoya Biosciences will distribute and resell Dako Omnis as a part of the end-to-end multiplex solution.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Agilent Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Agilent Technologies Inc.
|144,62
|1,74%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite und ging höher ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.