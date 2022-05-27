Agilent Announces Collaboration with APC on Real-Time Process Monitoring

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a collaboration agreement with APC Ltd., in which the companies commit to working towards combining their technologies to provide unique workflows to customers that support automated process analysis via liquid chromatography (LC).

Agilent has selected to partner with APC, a provider of innovative small molecule and large molecule process design and process development solutions. Both APC and Agilent pursue similar goals, which are focused on helping customers in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry to improve the human condition and to delivering life-changing drugs to market faster and more efficiently. The collaboration between the companies leverages their complementary strengths to develop specific workflows, which bridge the gap between the analytical and process solutions.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with APC on a solution for real-time/automated process monitoring,” said Stefan Schuette, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Liquid Phase Separations Division. He added, "Adapting our analytical capabilities to support online process monitoring requirements reflects the current trend within the pharma and biopharma industry towards continuous manufacturing and helps our mutual customers to develop higher quality drugs faster.”

"Agilent is a leader in the analytical lab with a comprehensive portfolio of analytical equipment for the biopharma and pharma industry,” said Damian Connolly, Analytical Lead at APC. "This collaboration leverages our complementary strengths and ultimately provides even better services and technologies to our customers by giving them greater insights into, and control of, their processes.”

The results obtained during the collaboration will be shared with customers via applications notes and joint webinars, which will also showcase the recently launched InfinityLab Online LC and InfinityLab Bio LC portfolio from Agilent. These new product offerings and the collaboration with APC ensure a leading position in the trend towards continuous manufacturing, process analytical technology (PAT), and real-time release testing (RTRT) in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005054/en/