Agilent Technologies Aktie

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WKN: 929138 / ISIN: US00846U1016

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26.03.2026 13:34:35

Agilent Announces Expanded Approval Of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 PharmDx In Esophageal Or GEJ Carcinoma

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) said it has received FDA approval for PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, Code SK006, as a companion diagnostic to aid in identifying patients with esophageal or gastroesophageal junction carcinoma who may be eligible for treatment with KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy. The approval marks the eighth FDA approved companion diagnostic indication currently available for PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, Code SK006, for use with KEYTRUDA. "With the expanded FDA approval of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx in esophageal or GEJ carcinoma, Agilent is proud to support clinicians in identifying patients eligible for treatment with KEYTRUDA," said Nina Green, vice-president and general manager of Agilent's Clinical Diagnostics Division.

In pre-market trading on the NYSE, Agilent shares are up 0.46 percent to $113.48.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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