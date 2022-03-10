Agilent Announces the 2022 Darlene Solomon Award Presented to Grenoble Alpes University Hospital Scientist Dr. Federica Fiorini

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the recipient of the 2022 Darlene Solomon Award is Federica Fiorini, Ph.D., a research associate studying metabolomics at the Institute of Biology and Pathology at the Grenoble Alpes University Hospital (CHU Grenoble Alpes) in France. The award was presented at the iSLS10–10th International Singapore Lipid Symposium held March 8–10 at the National University of Singapore.

"I am extremely honored and excited to be receiving such an important award,” said Dr. Federica Fiorini. "Mass spectrometry-based metabolomics has the enormous potential of enabling the deciphering of global and dynamic responses to biological events. I am eager to further contribute to this field.”

"This will be also an incredible occasion to exchange ideas with female scientists and leaders, and to receive career guidance and inspiration,” Dr. Fiorini added.

"The world looks to science to solve some of the toughest challenges, and this year’s Darlene Solomon Award finalists truly inspired us with the wonderful work they are doing," said Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry Division "As a company we are committed to supporting and developing women scientists in the field of life sciences and mass spectrometry, and we congratulate this year’s winner, Dr. Federica Fiorini. We will eagerly follow your research and wish you the very best for your future.”

The award is co-sponsored by the organization FeMS (Females in Mass Spectrometry) and Agilent Technologies. It was created for early-career female scientists to promote mass spectrometry research and provide financial support to attend various mass spectrometry conferences sponsored by Agilent or FeMS or both. Ideal candidates for the award include junior scientists who are poised to benefit from access to cutting-edge research in lipidomics, systems biology, and clinical research and are looking to gain more exposure to industry-leading technologies in this space.

As the 2022 awardee, Dr. Fiorini will be able to travel to mass spectrometry conferences, as well as spend time at the state-of-the-art Agilent Global Solutions Development Center in Singapore, working alongside senior Agilent scientists to gain hands-on practical experience with Agilent products and workflows serving the life sciences and applied market space. Dr. Fiorini will also have the opportunity to engage with key female leaders within Agilent for coaching and career advice.

FeMS is an international community-led initiative to create a network of support for women in the field of mass spectrometry. FeMS goal is to bring together, encourage, empower, and facilitate visibility of women in mass spectrometry - and to create connectivity between all members of the mass spectrometry community. FeMS strives to engage our entire community: women in mass spectrometry and their supporters - to hear and learn from all perspectives. As a global network FeMS supports all related events where women working in the MS field gather. More information and resources can be found at https://femalesinms.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

