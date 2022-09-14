Agilent Earns Great Place to Work® Certification in 20 Countries and Regions

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company has achieved Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 20 countries and regions, a recognition that distinguishes Agilent as a top employer based on an independent survey of its global workforce.

The 20 certified countries and regions are Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"The Great Place to Work certification is another validation of our strong culture of integrity, respect, and trust, along with the work we do to prioritize our employees in everything we do,” said Dominique Grau, senior vice president of human resources and global communications. "We know our culture is special and our focus now is building on that strong foundation to become a top employer in each country where we operate.”

The survey, known as the Trust Index™ and administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, assesses employee satisfaction in key areas, from credibility and respect to fairness and camaraderie.

Eighty-eight percent of employee respondents rated Agilent a great place to work, only three percentage points from the score of companies included in the top 25 World’s Best Workplaces.™

When asked what is unique and special about Agilent, Erica Wright, vice president of global talent noted, "Agilent has the best culture of any company I’ve worked over my 20+ years in the industry—regardless of position, every person is respected and valued for their contributions.”

Indeed, 86 percent of employee respondents said that they would strongly endorse working at Agilent to family and friends, and 85 percent said they want to work at Agilent for a long time.

Agilent fosters an environment where diverse talent can thrive. The company sponsors employee networking groups, including for women, veterans, Black employees, LGBTQIA+ employees, and Hispanic and Latino employees. Agilent also offers competitive benefits, a strong professional development program, and a flexible working environment that supports employees and families.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work® Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Agilent is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

