08.04.2022 14:00:00
Agilent Highlights Genomics and Cell Analysis Solutions for Cancer Research at AACR 2022
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced cancer research innovations in cell analysis and genomics that will be on show at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, being held April 8 - 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
"Cancer research is an important focus area for Agilent. The AACR conference presents an exciting opportunity to engage with customers, partners, and thought leaders in this field,” said Jodi Barrientos, vice president of Commercial Marketing for Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group. "We look forward to highlighting products that enable the analysis of different sample types by leveraging multimodal approaches to cancer research spanning cell analysis, LCMS, and genomics.”
Agilent is committed to helping cancer researchers achieve their scientific objectives by providing a broad toolkit of innovative products and solutions. Furthermore, Agilent’s portfolio of cancer-relevant solutions serves customers globally in their work on cancer research, diagnosis, and therapeutic development.
One of the solutions on show at ACCR is the Agilent Magnis NGS Prep System. This automated benchtop solution has an onboard wizard that allows assays to be set up in under five minutes, enabling molecular pathologists to profile samples for various generic aberrations using a single, cost-effective, and efficient platform.
Also featured will be the Agilent XF Pro Analyzer demonstrating its advanced functionality, particularly its capability to enhance critical aspects of monitoring live cells in real-time. The XF Pro incorporates enhancements that improve measurement performance and data interpretation, making it easier to identify novel drug targets, validate target effect on cellular function, optimize disease models, and determine drug safety and antitumor potential of T cell therapies.
Visit Agilent at booth #1619 to learn more.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005238/en/
