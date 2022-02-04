Agilent Highlights Integrated Automation Solutions at SLAS 2022

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) highlights innovative laboratory automation solutions at the SLAS2022 International Conference and Exhibition held February 5 through February 9, 2022, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

Agilent modular automation solutions address a wide array of cell analysis, mass spectrometry, and genomics workflows in both development and regulated environments. Overall, sample preparation is more straightforward, more accurate, and more efficient, ensuring better reproducibility, fewer replicates, faster results, and safer data.

"Agilent’s modular automation platforms deliver powerful solutions to meet the exceptional needs of our customers,” said Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Mass Spec Division. "Our consultative approach – including application-specific workflow solutions – allows researchers to focus on results and gain deeper insights that will accelerate their research and ultimately their understanding of the human condition.”

Agilent integrated automation solutions highlighted at SLAS will include the BioTek BioSpa Live Cell Analysis System. This system comprises of a BioTek Cytation C10 Confocal Imaging Reader, combining automated confocal and widefield microscopy with conventional multi-mode microplate reading, and a BioTek BioSpa 8 Automated Incubator. This product combination provides fully automated live cell imaging workflows in up to eight microplates at a time.

Other integrated automation solutions on show include Agilent’s Bravo automation portfolio, powered by compliance-enabled VWorks version 14.1. VWorks automation control software provides a single, intuitive user interface that simplifies and drives laboratory automation integration. This powerful and easy-to-use software connects diverse Agilent and BioTek devices. These include the BenchCel Workstation, an automated microplate handler; the Bravo, a flexible liquid handling platform; readers, imagers, dispensers, and washers into one cohesive, integrated system ensuring maximum throughput and optimal resource utilization.

The new AssayMAP Bravo software and large capacity cartridges enable the AssayMAP Bravo to be used more efficiently during development and in regulated environments such as QA/QC. The new software also simplifies documentation and method transfer between groups so projects can be moved quickly forward through the biologics development path.

To learn more about these innovative automation solutions, SLAS attendees are invited to visit Agilent's Exhibition Booth No. 2022 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

