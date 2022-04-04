Agilent Joins AMBIC to Advance Biomanufacturing

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it has become a member of the Advanced Mammalian Biomanufacturing Innovation Center (AMBIC). Joining AMBIC demonstrates the company’s commitment to partnering to support the provision of the next generation of analytical tools and comprehensive solutions needed by academic, pharmaceutical, and clinical researchers.

Agilent plays a key role in providing solutions for the analytical needs of customers in the biopharmaceutical industry. The increasing prominence of biopharmaceuticals and precision cell and gene biotherapeutics has prompted the need for more innovative measurement tools to help bring life-saving drugs and diagnostics to patients more efficiently and effectively.

"Our customers recognize the need to improve biotherapeutic manufacturing,” said Darlene Solomon, senior vice president, and chief technology officer at Agilent. "Working with AMBIC we look forward to advancing technologies that will help facilitate impactful improvements in productivity, process, and ultimately product yield and quality.”

There is a growing need for rapidly assessing critical process and product quality attributes to support biotherapeutics manufacturing and facilitate adaptive process controls. Agilent’s participation in AMBIC will help focus our commitment to bringing innovative measurement tools for bioprocess development, and biomolecular, cell and gene -based therapeutics manufacturing applications. Our advances in automation, machine learning, the digital lab ecosystem, and support for Industry 4.0 will help improve biomanufacturing with real-time inline and at-line analytical tools and solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry.

AMBIC brings together leading academic and industrial biotechnologists focused on mammalian cell culture manufacturing. Its mission is to develop enabling technologies, knowledge, design tools, and methods that apply and integrate high-throughput and genome-based technologies to fast-track advanced biomanufacturing processes. Through systems-level biology analysis, novel cell line development, bioreactor optimization, and advanced analytics, AMBIC aims to provide transformative solutions that can lower biomanufacturing costs and improve bioprocessing efficiency.

About Agilent Technologies

