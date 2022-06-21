Agilent Laboratory Achieves Green Lab Certification

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the company’s customer demonstration laboratory in Waldbronn, Germany has received the highest level of Green Lab Certification, the gold standard in laboratory sustainability best practices.

The Green Lab Certification from My Green Lab is recognized by the UN Race to Zero campaign as a key measure of progress for pharmaceutical and medical technology companies toward a zero-carbon future. It indicates a lab has achieved strong sustainability practices in energy use, water consumption, recycling, and waste production, with features such as optimized ventilation and energy efficient cold storage to efficient plug load configuration and digitized processes.

"This certification is another validation of Agilent’s commitment to sustainability,” said Padraig McDonnell, president of the Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) and Agilent’s chief commercial officer. "We’re implementing robust environmental practices in our own labs, becoming increasingly knowledgeable and, in turn, better positioning Agilent to help our valued lab customers meet their own sustainability goals.”

This is the first Agilent lab to receive the My Green Lab Certification and plans are under way to certify additional labs. The certification builds on Agilent's partnership with My Green Lab, a leading independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving laboratory sustainability, which includes adopting My Green Labs’ ACT labels, which provide consumers with information on the environmental impact of Agilent instruments. It’s one of numerous sustainability initiatives Agilent has undertaken to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"We thank Agilent for turning their Race to Zero commitments into demonstrated action through achieving My Green Lab Certification,” said James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab. "We are very pleased to welcome them into the community of scientists and laboratory professionals that are actively working to reduce the environmental impact of their laboratory work. Achieving ‘green level’ is the highest level of certification, and the entire organization should be proud of this accomplishment.”

About Agilent Technologies

