Agilent Receives Award for Sustainability Leadership

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has received an award for leadership in advancing environmental sustainability from the Business Intelligence Group. The award recognizes Agilent’s sustainability efforts across all its operations and through all its products and services, which are used in more than 265,000 labs worldwide.

The Sustainability Awards recognize organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission. Agilent’s environmental initiatives are closely linked to the company’s mission of advancing the quality of life.

"We’re extremely pleased to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our work in sustainability,” said Neil Rees, vice president and head of ESG Programs. "For Agilent, sustainability and improving the environment are part of who we are and what we do every day.”

Since 2014, Agilent has reduced carbon emissions intensity per square foot by 34 percent, reduced municipal water intensity per square foot by 22 percent, and diverted 94 percent of solid waste from landfills. The company has also committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, which includes an interim goal of reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50 percent and Scope 3 emissions by 30 percent by 2030 (from a 2019 baseline).

Agilent is also helping lab customers around the world achieve their environmental goals. Labs consume 5 to 10 times more energy and water than typical offices and discard 12 billion pounds of plastic annually. In Agilent’s 2019 lab manager survey, 87% reported that sustainability goals—from reducing energy and water consumption to cutting emissions and purchasing green products—figure prominently in their lab operations.

To help customers reach their sustainability goals, Agilent designs many of its products to use less energy and produce less direct waste than other options. For example, Agilent’s Intuvo 9000 Gas Chromatography System uses an efficient direct heating system that requires less than half the electrical power of a conventional gas chromatography while also reducing the heat energy emitted back into the lab.

To reduce waste, Agilent’s award-winning Certified Pre-Owned Instruments Program enables customers to trade in their used analytical instrument for cash or toward the purchase of a new instrument. Customers can also return select decommissioned instruments to Agilent for recycling. In fiscal year 2021, Agilent bought back 900 used instruments from customers, sold over 3,500 certified pre-owned instruments, and took back 2,000 instruments through the program.

Agilent’s CrossLab Connect digital services allow labs to operate more efficiently through automation, artificial intelligence, and virtual support. Agilent also labels many of its instruments with the My Green Lab ACT label, which indicates the environmental footprint of the instrument. Agilent is a leader in developing environmental lab practices—the company recently announced that its customer demonstration lab received the highest level of My Green Lab certification, the gold standard in laboratory sustainability practices. These initiatives also advance Agilent’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Read more about Agilent’s sustainability efforts on Agilent.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006195/en/