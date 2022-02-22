Agilent Reports First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today reported revenue of $1.67 billion for the first quarter ended Jan. 31, 2022, an increase of 8% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and up 9% on a core(1) basis.

On a GAAP basis, first-quarter net income was $283 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $0.93 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP(2) net income was $368 million, or $1.21 per share during the quarter, compared with $328 million or $1.06 per share during the first quarter a year ago.

"In the first quarter, we continued our momentum and the Agilent team again delivered results that exceeded expectations,” said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. "Building on our first quarter results, combined with a strong order book, we are raising our full year outlook, increasing our core growth and non-GAAP EPS expectations. The Agilent portfolio and team have never been stronger. I’m confident we will continue our outstanding execution for the remainder of the year.”

Financial Highlights

In the first quarter of 2022, Agilent implemented certain changes to its segment reporting structure. Prior period segment information has been recast to reflect these changes. These changes have no impact on Agilent’s consolidated financial statements.

Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group

First-quarter revenue of $976 million from Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) grew a reported 6% year over year (up 7% on a core(1) basis). LSAG’s operating margin for the quarter was 28.9%.

Agilent CrossLab Group

The Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) reported first-quarter revenue of $359 million, a year over year increase of 8% (up 10% on a core(1) basis). ACG’s operating margin for the quarter was 25.2%.

Diagnostics and Genomics Group

The Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) reported first-quarter revenue of $339 million, a year over year increase of 15% (up 14% on a core(1) basis). DGG’s operating margin for the quarter was 20.1%.

Full Year and Second-Quarter Outlook

Agilent has increased its full year outlook and now expects revenue of $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion for fiscal year 2022, representing reported growth of 5.6% to 6.5%, and resulting in an increase in core(1) growth to a range of 7.0% to 8.0%. Fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP(3) EPS is increased to an estimated range of $4.80 to $4.90.

The outlook for fiscal 2022 second-quarter revenue is expected to be in a range of $1.595 billion to $1.625 billion. Fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP(3) earnings guidance is in a range of $1.10 to $1.12 per share.

The outlook is based on Jan. 31, 2022, currency exchange rates.

Conference Call

Agilent’s management will present additional details regarding the company’s first-quarter 2022 financial results on a conference call with investors today at 1:30 p.m. PST. This event will be broadcast live online in listen-only mode. To listen to the webcast, select the "Q1 2022 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” link on the Agilent Investor Relations website. The webcast will remain on the company site for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding Agilent’s growth prospects, business, financial results, revenue, and non-GAAP earnings guidance for Q2 and fiscal year 2022 and future amortization of intangibles. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of Agilent’s customers’ businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing, and the risk that Agilent is not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that its cost-cutting initiatives will impair its ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on its operations, its markets and its ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of its supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; the adverse impacts of and risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

(1) Core revenue growth excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Core revenue is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations between GAAP revenue and core revenue for Q1 fiscal year 2022 are set forth on page 6 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure. Core revenue growth rate as projected for Q2 fiscal year 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided for the projection.

(2) Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share primarily exclude the impacts of non-cash intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, loss on extinguishment of debt, business exit and divestiture costs and net loss on equity securities. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations, and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. A reconciliation between non-GAAP net income and GAAP net income is set forth on page 4 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure.

(3) Non-GAAP earnings per share as projected for Q2 fiscal year 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 exclude primarily the impacts of non-cash intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, and acquisition and integration costs. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations, and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. Most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided. Future amortization of intangibles is expected to be approximately $50 million per quarter.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 1,674 $ 1,548 Costs and expenses: Cost of products and services 764 710 Research and development 117 103 Selling, general and administrative 417 407 Total costs and expenses 1,298 1,220 Income from operations 376 328 Interest income 1 — Interest expense (21 ) (19 ) Other income (expense), net (37 ) 3 Income before taxes 319 312 Provision for income taxes 36 24 Net income $ 283 $ 288 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.93 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 301 306 Diluted 303 309 The preliminary income statement is estimated based on our current information. Page 1

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In millions, except par value and share amounts) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY January 31, October 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,113 $ 1,484 Short-term investments 45 91 Accounts receivable, net 1,205 1,172 Inventory 879 830 Other current assets 232 222 Total current assets 3,474 3,799 Property, plant and equipment, net 974 945 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 4,893 4,956 Long-term investments 191 185 Other assets 795 820 Total assets $ 10,327 $ 10,705 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 475 $ 446 Employee compensation and benefits 290 493 Deferred revenue 493 441 Other accrued liabilities 326 328 Total current liabilities 1,584 1,708 Long-term debt 2,730 2,729 Retirement and post-retirement benefits 206 220 Other long-term liabilities 653 659 Total liabilities 5,173 5,316 Total Equity: Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 125 million shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock; $0.01 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 300 million shares at January 31, 2022 and 302 million shares at October 31, 2021, issued and outstanding 3 3 Additional paid-in-capital 5,290 5,320 Retained earnings 159 348 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (298 ) (282 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,154 5,389 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,327 $ 10,705 The preliminary balance sheet is estimated based on our current information. Page 2

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 283 $ 288 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 82 76 Share-based compensation 44 40 Excess and obsolete inventory related charges 5 6 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5 Net loss (gain) on equity securities 47 (2 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3 — Other non-cash expenses, net — 2 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (46 ) (31 ) Inventory (54 ) (35 ) Accounts payable 37 43 Employee compensation and benefits (210 ) (88 ) Other assets and liabilities 64 (66 ) Net cash provided by operating activities (a) 255 238 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in property, plant and equipment (75 ) (41 ) Payment to acquire equity securities (3 ) (1 ) Payment in exchange for convertible note (1 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (79 ) (42 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 27 25 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (63 ) (72 ) Payment of dividends (63 ) (59 ) Repayment of senior notes — (105 ) Proceeds from commercial paper 240 785 Repayment of commercial paper (240 ) (546 ) Treasury stock repurchases (447 ) (344 ) Net cash used in financing activities (546 ) (316 ) Effect of exchange rate movements (4 ) 9 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (374 ) (111 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,490 1,447 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,116 $ 1,336 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,113 $ 1,329 Restricted cash, included in other assets 3 7 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,116 $ 1,336 (a) Cash payments included in operating activities: Income tax payments, net $ 22 $ 52 Interest payments $ 18 $ 19 The preliminary cash flow is estimated based on our current information. Page 3

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 Diluted

EPS 2021 Diluted

EPS GAAP net income $ 283 $ 0.93 $ 288 $ 0.93 Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangible amortization 51 0.17 44 0.14 Transformational initiatives 4 0.01 11 0.04 Acquisition and integration costs 7 0.02 9 0.03 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3 0.01 — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 5 0.02 Business exit and divestiture costs — — 1 — Net loss on equity securities 45 0.15 — — Other — — 3 0.01 Adjustment for taxes (a) (25 ) (0.08 ) (33 ) (0.11 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 368 $ 1.21 $ 328 $ 1.06

(a) The adjustment for taxes excludes tax benefits that management believes are not directly related to on-going operations and which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. For the three months ended January 31, 2022, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 14.25%. For the three months ended January 31, 2021, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 14.75%. We provide non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share amounts in order to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and our prospects for the future. These supplemental measures exclude, among other things, charges related to amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, loss on extinguishment of debt, business exit and divestiture costs and net loss on equity securities. Transformational initiatives include expenses associated with targeted cost reduction activities such as manufacturing transfers including costs to move manufacturing, small site consolidations, legal entity and other business reorganizations, insourcing or outsourcing of activities. Such costs may include move and relocation costs, one-time termination benefits and other one-time reorganization costs. Included in this category are also expenses associated with company programs to transform our product lifecycle management (PLM) system, human resources and financial systems. Acquisition and integration costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Such acquisition costs may include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. Such integration costs may include expenses directly related to integration of business and facility operations, the transfer of assets and intellectual property, information technology systems and infrastructure and other employee-related costs. Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents changes in the fair value estimate of acquisition-related contingent consideration. Loss on extinguishment of debt relates to the net loss recorded on the redemption of $100 million of the $400 million outstanding 3.2% 2022 senior notes due on October 1, 2022, called on December 22, 2020 and settled on January 21, 2021. Business exit and divestiture costs include costs associated with business divestitures. Net loss on equity securities relates to the realized and unrealized mark-to-market adjustments for our marketable and non-marketable equity securities. Other includes certain legal costs and settlements, special compliance costs and acceleration of share-based compensation expense in addition to other miscellaneous adjustments. Our management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of our core businesses, to estimate future core performance and to compensate employees. Since management finds this measure to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results "through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information facilitates our management’s internal comparisons to our historical operating results as well as to the operating results of our competitors. Our management recognizes that items such as amortization of intangibles can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements including our statement of cash flows portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of special items, investors should understand that the excluded items are actual expenses that may impact the cash available to us for other uses. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the company’s profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the GAAP income statement. The non-GAAP numbers focus instead upon the core business of the company, which is only a subset, albeit a critical one, of the company’s performance. Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The preliminary non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS reconciliation is estimated based on our current information. Page 4

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except where noted) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Quarter-over-Quarter Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group Q1'22 Q1'21 Revenue $ 976 $ 923 Gross Margin, % 60.5 % 60.3 % Income from Operations $ 282 $ 265 Operating margin, % 28.9 % 28.6 % Diagnostics and Genomics Group Q1'22 Q1'21 Revenue $ 339 $ 294 Gross Margin, % 52.8 % 51.6 % Income from Operations $ 68 $ 55 Operating margin, % 20.1 % 18.6 % Agilent CrossLab Group Q1'22 Q1'21 Revenue $ 359 $ 331 Gross Margin, % 47.5 % 46.8 % Income from Operations $ 91 $ 76 Operating margin, % 25.2 % 23.1 %

Income from operations reflect the results of our reportable segments under Agilent's management reporting system which are not necessarily in conformity with GAAP financial measures. Income from operations of our reporting segments exclude, among other things, charges related to amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration and business exit and divestiture costs. Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The preliminary segment information is estimated based on our current information. Page 5

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF REVENUE BY SEGMENT EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTITURES AND THE IMPACT OF CURRENCY ADJUSTMENTS (CORE) (in millions) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Year-over-Year GAAP Year-over-Year GAAP Revenue by Segment Q1'22 Q1'21 % Change Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group $ 976 $ 923 6 % Diagnostics and Genomics Group 339 294 15 % Agilent CrossLab Group 359 331 8 % Agilent $ 1,674 $ 1,548 8 % Non-GAAP

(excluding Acquisitions & Divestitures) Year-over-Year

at Constant Currency (a) Year-over-Year Year-over-Year Percentage

Point Impact

from Currency Current Quarter

Currency Impact (b) Non GAAP Revenue by Segment Q1'22 Q1'21 % Change % Change Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group $ 976 $ 923 6 % 7 % -1 ppt $ (10 ) Diagnostics and Genomics Group 332 294 13 % 14 % -1 ppt (4 ) Agilent CrossLab Group 359 331 8 % 10 % -2 ppts (5 ) Agilent (Core) $ 1,667 $ 1,548 8 % 9 % -1 ppt $ (19 )

We compare the year-over-year change in revenue excluding the effect of recent acquisitions and divestitures and foreign currency rate fluctuations to assess the performance of our underlying business. (a) The constant currency year-over-year growth percentage is calculated by recalculating all periods in the comparison period at the foreign currency exchange rates used for accounting during the last month of the current quarter and then using those revised values to calculate the year-over-year percentage change. (b) The dollar impact from the current quarter currency impact is equal to the total year-over-year dollar change less the constant currency year-over-year change. The preliminary reconciliation of GAAP revenue adjusted for recent acquisitions and divestitures and impact of currency is estimated based on our current information. Page 6

