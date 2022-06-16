Agilent Showcases ‘Consistent, Greener, Smarter’ Approach at Analytica 2022

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it will showcase its latest workflows and solutions at Analytica 2022, being held 21 to 24 June 2022 in Munich, Germany.

"We are delighted to be back in person at Analytica to meet our customers face to face,” said Maria Angeles Diaz, vice president and general manager of EMEA and India sales at Agilent. "We are eager to have the opportunity to highlight recent technological innovations, including new mass spectrometry products launched at the beginning of June. These intelligent mass spectrometry instruments incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance lab productivity. They also all carry the My Green Lab Accountability, Consistency, Transparency (ACT) label.”

At Analytica 2022, Agilent will highlight recent launches, including:

6475 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS: the next evolution in sensitive, rugged, and robust mass spectrometers for routine quantitative analysis

5977C GC/MSD: the latest in trusted single quadrupole GC/MS instruments along with the new HydroInert source to explore hydrogen as a viable alternative to helium as a carrier gas for GC/MS

7000E and 7010C Triple Quadrupole GC/MS: representing the latest iterations in Agilent GC/MS products, providing optimal operational efficiency for high-throughput labs

InfinityLab Bio LC portfolio: a range of fully biocompatible and bio-inert LC systems and solutions, including the recently released Bio 2D-LC, that enable robust, accurate bioanalysis from drug discovery and development to QA/QC

1260 Infinity II Prime Online LC system: a critical tool that enables automated process monitoring, providing real-time data, key to implementing continuous manufacturing

Agilent XF Pro Analyzer: featuring new pharma-oriented workflow solutions that incorporate advanced experimental design and analysis tools

Agilent MassHunter BioConfirm 12.0 Software: introducing enhancements to existing capabilities for protein analysis and added support for oligonucleotide analysis

Agilent can be found in Hall A2, Booth 201 showcasing all its innovations from lab informatics to chromatography, mass spectrometry, and atomic, Raman, and molecular spectroscopy.

Agilent will also have a Cell Analysis booth at 201A in Hall A3, dedicated to the full range of cell analysis offerings. The booth will include the Seahorse XF Pro Analyzer, BioTek Cytation C10, BioStack microplate stacker, AssayMAP Bravo platform, and an array of microplates.

Technical experts will be available at both booths to provide information regarding the latest Agilent innovations and portfolio of intuitive workflows and solutions.

Agilent will also host a series of forum talks throughout the week at Analytica in the Biotech Forum, Analytica Forum, and Forum Digital Transformation. Please click here for more information.

