24.05.2022 22:43:50
Agilent Technologies Announces Increase In Q2 Income
(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $274 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $216 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $340 million or $1.13 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $1.61 billion from $1.53 billion last year.
Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $274 Mln. vs. $216 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $1.20 to $1.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.625 - $1.650 Bln Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $4.86 to $4.93 Full year revenue guidance: $6.67 - $6.73 Bln
