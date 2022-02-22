22.02.2022 22:37:17

Agilent Technologies Raises FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter, Agilent Technologies (A) raised its outlook for the full year 2022.

Agilent now expects revenue of $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion for fiscal year 2022, representing reported growth of 5.6% to 6.5%, and adjusted earnings of $4.80 to $4.90 per share.

Previously, the company expected revenues of $6.65 billion to $6.73 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.76 to $4.86 per share.

Analysts currently expect earnings of $4.27 per share on revenues of $5.97 billion.

For the second quarter, revenue is expected to be in a range of $1.595 billion to $1.625 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.10 to $1.12 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.99 per share and revenues of $1.44 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten