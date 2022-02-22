Agilent Technologies Raises FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter, Agilent Technologies (A) raised its outlook for the full year 2022.

Agilent now expects revenue of $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion for fiscal year 2022, representing reported growth of 5.6% to 6.5%, and adjusted earnings of $4.80 to $4.90 per share.

Previously, the company expected revenues of $6.65 billion to $6.73 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.76 to $4.86 per share.

Analysts currently expect earnings of $4.27 per share on revenues of $5.97 billion.

For the second quarter, revenue is expected to be in a range of $1.595 billion to $1.625 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.10 to $1.12 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.99 per share and revenues of $1.44 billion.