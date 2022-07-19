Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 17:00:00

Agilent to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results August 16

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 after the stock market closes on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day.

Details for the webcast:

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.
Access: A link to join the webcast will be provided in the Upcoming Events section of Agilent’s investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be posted on Agilent’s website and will be available for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Agilent Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Agilent Technologies Inc. 116,50 2,79% Agilent Technologies Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen