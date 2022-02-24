Agilent to Participate at Cowen and Barclays Health Care Conferences

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Bob McMahon, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in Q&A sessions at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference and the Barclays Global Health Care Conference. Below are the details:

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

11:10 a.m. EST / 8:10 a.m. PST

Barclays Global Health Care Conference

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

2:05 p.m. EDT / 11:05 a.m. PDT

Both sessions will be webcast live, and links to join them will be available in the News and Events section of Agilent’s Investor Relations website shortly before the event.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005954/en/