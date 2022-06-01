Agilent to Participate in Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 15, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

President and CEO Mike McMullen and Chief Financial Officer Bob McMahon will represent the company in a fireside chat that begins at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. A link to the live event will be available on Agilent’s investor relations website and a replay will be provided within 24 hours after the event.

