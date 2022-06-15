Agilent Wins Multiple 2022 Scientists' Choice Awards at ASMS

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced that it has received three 2022 Scientists’ Choice Awards including Best New Spectroscopy Product of 2021. Announced at the 70th ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics held June 5 - 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, the Scientists’ Choice Awards recognize the world’s most innovative and effective analytical science technologies and communications.

The Agilent 6560C Ion Mobility LC/Q-TOF which combines chromatography, ion mobility, and mass spectrometry technologies, was awarded the Best New Spectroscopy Product of 2021.

"We were delighted to be awarded the Best New Spectroscopy Product of 2021 for the 6560C Ion Mobility LC/Q-TOF from Select Science this year,” said Jennifer Gushue, associate vice president of MS Marketing, Mass Spectrometry Division. "The 6560C Ion Mobility LC/Q-TOF is a real game changer enabling smarter, faster biotherapeutic screening, small molecule drug discovery, and multiprotein complex structural analysis. Together, these new tools are working to push new pharmaceutical drug development pipelines forward.”

Additionally, Agilent won the Analytical Science Video Interview of the Year award for their customer video interview with Matt Campion from Airborne Honey, on Robust analysis for ensuring honey authenticity, and Analytical Science Email of the Year for their email titled "A Safe, Healthy Lab is a productive Lab” which highlights Agilent solutions to address environmental health and safety concerns.

About Agilent Technologies

