Agility Robotics Aktie
WKN DE: ARS000 / ISIN: NET00ARS0000
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18.11.2026 20:20:02
Agility Robotics Opened at $11.26 and Dropped to $6. Here’s the Price Where I’d Buy the First Humanoid Robot Stock.
Agility Robotics (NASDAQ:AGLT), a developer of humanoid robots for warehouses, logistics hubs, and manufacturing plants, went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on Nov. 5. Its stock opened at $11.26, but it now trades at about $6.60. Let's see why Agility fizzled out -- and what price would make it a compelling buy.
Agility's main product is Digit, a bipedal humanoid robot that can move heavy items while navigating aisles, ramps, and stairs on its own. Its top investors include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Agility's Digit v5 robot. Image source: Agility Robotics.
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