Agiloft Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management for the Fourth Year in a Row

Agiloft positioned as a Leader by Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, based on the CLM vendor's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), has once again been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management*. Gartner evaluated 16 CLM vendors for its 2023 report and recognized Agiloft as a Leader for the fourth consecutive year for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

In the report, Gartner says:

"Leaders are in the strongest position to influence the market's growth and direction. They demonstrate a market-defining vision for how CLM technology can help companies achieve the business objectives of managing compliance and reducing process bottlenecks. Leaders can execute against that vision through products and services and have demonstrated business results in the form of revenue and earnings. They excel in their combination of market understanding, innovation, product features and functions, and overall viability.

While maintaining a well-established base of long-term customers, Leaders show consistent ability to win new deals. They have customers in many geographic regions, cover a wide variety of industries and serve customer organizations of a range of sizes. Leaders are often the vendors that other providers measure themselves against."

"We are immensely proud to be named as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "We believe this consecutive position for the fourth year in a row is through our continued focus on innovation and absolute dedication to world-class customer service—values that reflect the talent, experience, and commitment of our team and global partner network. When you bring our customer-focused team together with our scalable technology and flexible, data-first agreements platform, you can see why the world's top companies continue to trust Agiloft."

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner market view.

Get a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Contract Life Cycle Management here.

This news further punctuates a big year for Agiloft, including bringing "AI Your Way" to the market with the launch of AI Trainer, which puts the power of artificial intelligence into the hands of non-technical users, alongside other industry awards and announcements. Read more Agiloft news here.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management" by Kaitlynn Sommers, Lynne Phelan, Kerrie McDonald. October 18, 2023.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit https://www.agiloft.com/ for more.

