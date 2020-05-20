Agiloft Wins Silver Stevie® in 2020 American Business Awards® for New AI-powered CLM Software

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced it has won a Silver Stevie® in the 18th annual American Business Awards for its AI-powered CLM platform.

Agiloft was nominated in the New Product of the Year category and won a Silver Stevie for Achievement in Product Innovation for its new AI Core and out-of-the-box AI Capabilities for CLM. As the only no-code CLM platform powered by AI, Agiloft's software was recognized for its innovative and customizable business solutions.

The AI Core integrates a growing ecosystem of modern machine learning algorithms that enable Agiloft's AI Capabilities for CLM. Agiloft modules that use the AI Core can implement AI-driven data management and workflow automation systems that make end-to-end management of business processes significantly more efficient, reduce risk in the contract lifecycle, and make contracts more profitable.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, with more than 230 professionals worldwide participating in the judging process. Stevie winners will be celebrated during virtual awards ceremony on August 5.

Judges rated Agiloft's platform as "the most adaptable and rapidly-deployed enterprise software for CLM" that streamlines the process of managing contracts and provides excellent solutions for cloud-based business.

"We are very proud of our Silver Stevie Award nomination," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "With the current spotlight on cloud-based, AI-capable software, Agiloft is taking center stage for its CLM platform—a testimony not only to its efficacy, flexibility, and ease of use, but also to our company's full commitment to its successful implementation. We are confident that our no-code software is the differentiator for organizations built on, or adapting to, electronic contract management and digital workflows."

This announcement adds to Agiloft's growing list of recognition in 2020, which includes receiving the highest scores in every use case in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management, being named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, as well as landing on Spend Matters' 2020 List ofProviders to Know.

About Agiloft

Organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agiloft-wins-silver-stevie-in-2020-american-business-awards-for-new-ai-powered-clm-software-301062661.html

