01.03.2023 22:53:09

Agilon Health Acquires MphrX

(RTTNews) - Agilon Health (AGL), Wednesday announced it has acquired mphrX, a provider of value-based care technology and interoperability solutions.

"At agilon, we are always looking for opportunities to better support our partners and help them more rapidly shift to a value-based, Total Care Model that improves patient outcomes and reduces costs," said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. "With this acquisition, agilon will be able to offer improved value for our partners and their patients earlier in our partnership, marking an important milestone as we scale our model into more communities."

The acquisition, which closed on February 28, 2023, represents a $45 million investment by agilon. Management does not anticipate mphrX will have a meaningful impact on agilon's Adjusted EBITDA during 2023.

mphrX created the Minerva Healthcare Data Platform, which uses FHIR-based standards to help organizations aggregate, access, and store data across healthcare delivery networks.

