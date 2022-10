Agilysys Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Hospitality software solutions provider Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), posted improved results in the second quarter.

The company posted net income in the second quarter of $3.1 million, or $0.12 per share, higher than $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings per share came in at $0.24, higher than $0.18 per share in the comparable prior-year period.

Total net revenue rose 26 percent to $47.7 million from $37.9 million a year ago.

On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to post earnings of $0.18 per share on revenues of $46.0 million in the quarter.

For fiscal 2023, the company also reaffirmed its revenue guidance to be between $190 to $195 million and Adjusted EBITDA of greater than 15 percent of revenue.