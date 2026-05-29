Agios Pharmaceuticals Discontinues Tebapivat Study For Rare Hematologic Diseases Treatment

(RTTNews) - Friday, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) announced its decision to discontinue the study of tebapivat, a next-generation oral pyruvate kinase activator designed to provide optimized clinical benefits for patients with rare hematologic diseases.

The decision comes as results from its Phase 2b trial that did not meet the company's predefined threshold to support further development in this indication.

While tebapivat demonstrated evidence of biological activity, clinical benefit was not observed in a sufficient proportion of patients or subgroup of patients during the study.

The company expects to share topline data from this Phase 2 trial in the second half of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, AGIO is falling 5.45 percent, to $28.76 on the Nasdaq.