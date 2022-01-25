AGL Credit Management's COO Wynne Comer Joins LSTA Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGL Credit Management LP ("AGL") announced today the appointment of Wynne Comer to The Loan Syndications and Trading Association ("LSTA") Board of Directors, effective immediately. Comer will serve a two-year term as a member of the Board.

Founded in 1995, the LSTA is the trade association for the corporate loan market. Comer previously served on the Board of the LSTA from 2018 - 2019.

Wynne Comer stated, "I'm honored to be elected to the Board of LSTA once again to help further the organization's mission of promoting a fair and efficient corporate loan market for all participants. Since AGL's founding three years ago in 2019, we have sought to extend the team's history of leadership in the loan market, and I look forward to continuing to do so in this role."

Peter Gleysteen, Founder, CEO and CIO of AGL, commented, "Wynne brings a valuable perspective to the LSTA with the combination of decades long structured credit market experience, including heading Bank of America Merrill Lynch's global CLO primary business and her leadership role at AGL. This combination of so-called 'sell-side' and 'buy-side' experience, at this level, is unique."

About AGL Credit Management LP

AGL Credit Management is a private credit investment firm and registered investment adviser specializing in actively managed solutions designed to deliver secure, stable, and scalable returns based on bank loans. The firm launched in March 2019 and has $9.3B in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.aglcredit.com.

