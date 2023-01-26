26.01.2023 13:31:17

AGM Statement

Britvic plc (BVIC )
AGM Statement

26-Jan-2023 / 12:31 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

­Britvic plc

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

26 January 2023

 

Result of Annual General Meeting

 

Britvic plc (the Company) announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at the Companys Annual General Meeting which was held at 11:00am on Thursday, 26 January 2023 at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ. The results of the poll are as follows:

 

No.

Resolution

Total For (1)

%

Total Against

%

Votes

Withheld (2)

Ordinary Resolutions
  1.                  

Receive the Companys Accounts and Annual Report for year ended 30 September 2022

210,389,934

100.00

2,206

0.00

301,768
  1.                  

Declare a final dividend of 21.2p per share

210,687,709

100.00

3,901

0.00

2,298
  1.                  

Approve the Directors remuneration report for year ended 30 September 2022

190,413,985

90.39

20,244,024

9.61

35,899
  1.                  

Approve the new Share Incentive Plan rules

210,618,316

99.98

43,511

0.02

32,081
  1.                  

Re-election of John Daly as a Director

201,470,266

95.64

9,186,996

4.36

38,205
  1.                  

Re-election of Sue Clark as a Director

208,280,980

98.86

2,395,435

1.14

19,052
  1.                  

Re-election of William Eccleshare as a Director

199,855,218

94.86

10,823,673

5.14

16,576
  1.                  

Re-election of Emer Finnan as a Director

201,428,010

95.61

9,247,902

4.39

19,555
  1.                  

Re-election of Simon Litherland as a Director

210,143,647

99.93

147,465

0.07

404,355
  1.               

Re-election of Euan Sutherland as a Director

201,424,354

95.61

9,252,061

4.39

19,052
  1.               

Re-election of Joanne Wilson as a Director

209,675,450

99.54

965,666

0.46

53,116
  1.               

Election of Hounaïda Lasry as a Director

210,513,345

99.93

156,765

0.07

22,706
  1.               

Appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor

210,440,400

99.89

235,929

0.11

16,487
  1.               

Authority to Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditor

210,446,356

99.89

226,957

0.11

19,503
  1.               

Authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure

208,861,465

99.15

1,797,843

0.85

31,403
  1.               

Authority to Directors to allot shares 

194,544,223

92.60

15,546,291

7.40

602,302

Special Resolutions
  1.               

Authority to Directors to issue shares for cash

201,992,016

96.95

6,353,482

3.05

2,347,763
  1.               

Authority to issue shares for cash in relation to an acquisition or other capital investment

195,652,941

93.90

12,699,962

6.10

2,341,005
  1.               

Authority to company to purchase own shares

209,997,663

99.70

623,841

0.30

71,312
  1.               

Authority to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) on 14 clear days notice

195,502,335

93.05

14,607,369

6.95

583,112

 

The Companys issued share capital as at 26 January 2023 was 259,340,399 shares of 20 pence each. 81.24% of the issued share capital was instructed. 

 

(1) Includes those votes giving the Chairman discretion

(2) A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

The results will also be made available on the Companys website at www.britvic.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm.

 

 

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: AGM
TIDM: BVIC
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 218686
EQS News ID: 1544617

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1544617&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Britvic Plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Britvic Plc 8,55 -0,58% Britvic Plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neuer Input von der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen-- ATX und DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie ab. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Ende freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag grün. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wurde feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen