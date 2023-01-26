|
26.01.2023 13:31:17
AGM Statement
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
26 January 2023
Result of Annual General Meeting
Britvic plc (the Company) announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at the Companys Annual General Meeting which was held at 11:00am on Thursday, 26 January 2023 at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ. The results of the poll are as follows:
The Companys issued share capital as at 26 January 2023 was 259,340,399 shares of 20 pence each. 81.24% of the issued share capital was instructed.
(1) Includes those votes giving the Chairman discretion
(2) A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The results will also be made available on the Companys website at www.britvic.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm.
Clare Thomas
Company Secretary
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|AGM
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|218686
|EQS News ID:
|1544617
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
