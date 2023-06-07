KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

At an Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 7 June 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 99.95% 0.05% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 94.64% 5.36% 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2022 94.23% 5.77% 4 Re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company 97.67% 2.33% 5 Re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company 98.57% 1.43% 6 Re-elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company 98.28% 1.72% 7 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 98.31% 1.69% 8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 98.62% 1.38% 9 To approve the authority to allot shares 98.10% 1.90% 10 To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 94.71% 5.29% 11 To approve the authority to purchase own shares 93.87% 6.13%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 and 11 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY .

7 June 2023

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850