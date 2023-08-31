31.08.2023 16:47:59

AGM Statement

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

At an Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 30 August 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To Receive the Report and Accounts99.85%0.15%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy96.76%3.24%
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report96.94%3.06%
4To re-elect Maxwell Packe as a Director of the Company98.46%1.54%
5To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company99.15%0.85%
6To re-elect Phillipa Latham as a Director of the Company99.03%0.97%
7To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company98.86%1.14%
8To re-elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company99.24%0.76%
9To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company98.07%1.93%
10To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.34%0.66%
11Authority to allot shares99.43%0.57%
12Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights95.60%4.40%
13Authority to purchase own shares99.56%0.44%

Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV.

31 August 2023

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850


