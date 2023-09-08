|
08.09.2023 13:21:39
AGM Statement
ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421
At an Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 7 September 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To Receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023
|99.67%
|0.33%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|96.90%
|3.10%
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2023
|95.99%
|4.01%
|4
|To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company
|97.24%
|2.76%
|5
|To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company
|97.55%
|2.45%
|6
|To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company
|98.73%
|1.27%
|7
|To elect Neeta Patel as a Director of the Company
|98.52%
|1.48%
|8
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|97.63%
|2.37%
|9
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|98.83%
|1.17%
|10
|To approve the authority to allot shares
|99.11%
|0.89%
|11
|To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|95.90%
|4.10%
|12
|To approve the authority to purchase own shares
|98.95%
|1.05%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.
8 September 2023
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
