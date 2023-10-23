AGM Statement

Mothercare plc Annual General Meeting 23 October 2023: Results

Annual General Meeting

At the annual general meeting held at 11.00am on 23 October 2023, the resolutions before the meeting were passed.

The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:

Resolutions 12 to 14 were Special Resolutions.

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against %



Votes total % ISC Votes withheld* 1 To receive the annual accounts, directors’ report, strategic report, directors’ remuneration report and auditor’s report 447,094,996 100 21,810 0.00 447,116,806 79.30 33,009 2 To approve the directors’ remuneration report (including the directors’ remuneration policy) 447,056,164 99.99 65,229 0.01 447,121,393 79.30 28,422 3 To re-elect Clive Whiley as a director 447,077,817 99.99 51,777 0.01 447,129,594 79.30 20,221 4 To re-elect Andrew Cook as a director 447,075,766 99.99 50,964 0.01 447,126,730 79.30 23,085 5 To re-elect Gillian Kent as a director 446,944,291 99.96 185,084 0.04 447,129,375 79.30 20,440 6 To re-elect Mark Newton-Jones as a director 439,152,305 98.22 7,974,425 1.78 447,126,730 79.30 23,085 7 To re-elect Brian Small as a director 447,075,822 99.99 50,619 0.01 447,126,441 79.30 23,374 8 To re-appoint auditors 447,069,118 99.99 56,543 0.01 447,125,661 79.30 24,154 9 Auditors remuneration 447,088,580 99.99 40,685 0.01 447,129,265 79.30 20,550 10 Authority for the directors to allot shares 446,919,028 99.95 209,948 0.05 447,128,976 79.30 20,839 11 To authorise political donations by the company and its subsidiaries 438,181,841 98.00 8,939,863 2.00 447,121,704 79.30 28,111 12 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 446,917,311 99.95 210,722 0.05 447,128,033 79.30 21,782 13 Authority to further disapply pre-emption rights 446,948,235 99.96 179,756 0.04 447,127,991 79.30 21,824 14 Authority to purchase own shares 447,096,342 99.99 33,617 0.01 447,129,959 79.30 19,856

Notes

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ each resolution

As at 20 October 2023, the Company’s issued share capital and total voting rights consisted of 563,836,626 ordinary shares each carrying voting rights. There are no shares in treasury. As a result, proxy votes representing approximately 79% of the voting capital were cast for the AGM.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting on the Company’s website, www.mothercareplc.com.

Further details:

Investor and analyst enquiries to:

Mothercare plc Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com

Clive Whiley, Chairman

Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Deutsche Numis Tel: 020 7260 1000

(Nominated Advisor & Joint Corporate Broker)

Luke Bordewich

Henry Slater

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7220 0500

Carl Holmes

Media enquiries to:

MHP Email: mothercare@mhpgroup.com

Rachel Farrington Tel: 020 3128 8100

Tim Rowntree