CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

At an Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Crown Place VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 22 November 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 2023 99.62% 0.38% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 96.86% 3.14% 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2023 97.42% 2.58% 4 To re-elect James Agnew as a Director of the Company 97.35% 2.65% 5 To re-elect Pam Garside as a Director of the Company 98.20% 1.80% 6 To re-elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company 97.95% 2.05% 7 To elect Tony Ellingham as a Director of the Company 97.92% 2.08% 8 To appoint Johnston Carmichael as Auditor of the Company 98.32% 1.68% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 98.70% 1.30% 10 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 98.29% 1.71% 11 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 93.59% 6.41% 12 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 97.30% 2.70% 13 To approve the cancellation of share premium reserve 98.65% 1.35%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN.

23 November 2023

