04.06.2024 17:38:15
AGM Statement
FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
AGM STATEMENT
4 JUNE 2024
The Board of Foresight Vct plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 4 June 2024 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.
Jocelin Harris, who has served on the Board since 2015, was not standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting and accordingly he stands down as a Director of the Company with effect from today. He leaves with the Board's thanks for his valued contribution to the Company over the last nine years.
Proxy votes were received in respect of 12,147,479 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.51% of the issued share capital as at 3 June 2024. The proxy voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes at Discretion of Chair
|Votes Against
|1
|88.99%
|10.92%
|0.09%
|2
|84.69%
|11.30%
|4.01%
|3
|84.04%
|11.55%
|4.41%
|4
|87.65%
|11.16%
|1.19%
|5
|86.01%
|11.42%
|2.57%
|6
|87.07%
|11.12%
|1.81%
|7
|86.70%
|11.12%
|2.18%
|8
|83.92%
|10.97%
|5.11%
|9
|89.52%
|10.43%
|0.05%
|10
|88.11%
|11.10%
|0.79%
|11
|83.00%
|12.15%
|4.85%
|12
|87.10%
|10.67%
|2.23%
|13
|85.08%
|12.53%
|2.39%
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 7636914
