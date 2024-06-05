|
05.06.2024 17:17:50
AGM Statement
KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
At an Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 4 June 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023
|99.91%
|0.09%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2023
|96.11%
|3.89%
|3
|Re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company
|98.12%
|1.88%
|4
|Re-elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company
|98.75%
|1.25%
|5
|Elect Simon Thorpe as a Director of the Company
|99.08%
|0.92%
|6
|To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company
|99.29%
|0.71%
|7
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.53%
|0.47%
|8
|To approve the authority to allot shares
|98.46%
|1.54%
|9
|To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|96.08%
|3.92%
|10
|Authority to purchase own shares
|95.71%
|4.29%
|11
|Approve 14 days clear notice for general meetings
|96.34%
|3.66%
Resolution numbers 1 to 8 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 9 to 11 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.
5 June 2024
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
