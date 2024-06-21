|
21.06.2024 17:09:35
AGM Statement
ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
At an Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 20 June 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023
|99.67%
|0.33%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2023
|95.03%
|4.97%
|3
|Re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company
|98.67%
|1.33%
|4
|Re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company
|97.91%
|2.09%
|5
|Re-elect Lord O'Shaugnessy as a Director of the Company
|98.19%
|1.81%
|6
|Re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|97.06%
|2.94%
|7
|To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company
|99.79%
|0.21%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.69%
|0.31%
|9
|To approve the authority to allot shares
|95.31%
|4.69%
|10
|To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|94.73%
|5.27%
|11
|Authority to purchase own shares
|99.07%
|0.93%
|12
|Approve 14 days clear notice for general meetings
|94.91%
|5.09%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.
21 June 2024
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
