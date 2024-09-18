ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

At an Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 17 September 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Final Proxy & Poll Result 2024 Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To Receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 99.79% 0.21% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2024 96.48% 3.52% 3 To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company 96.47% 3.53% 4 To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company 96.44% 3.56% 5 To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company 97.56% 2.44% 6 To re-elect Neeta Patel as a Director of the Company 96.78% 3.22% 7 To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company 99.51% 0.49% 8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.42% 0.58% 9 Authority to allot shares 98.90% 1.10% 10 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 94.78% 5.22% 11 Authority to purchase own shares 99.11% 0.89% 12 To change the notice period required for General Meetings 96.82% 3.18%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

18 September 2024

