24 April 2023

AGM Update - I-RES Board continues to unanimously recommend shareholders vote FOR all proposed resolutions at the 2023 AGM

The Board of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES or the Company) notes the publication of a second open letter from Vision Capital Corporation (Vision Capital or Vision) to shareholders dated 24 April 2023 concerning the 2023 AGM to be held on 4 May 2023.

The Board has reviewed the second letter and has no further comment to make beyond the public statements released to date, including its AGM update on 17 April 2023, which clearly set out the strategy for I-RES and the Boards focus on value maximisation. The Board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of all the proposed AGM resolutions which are in the interests of all stakeholders.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie .