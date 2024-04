AGNC Beats Estimates in Q1 Earnings

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in mortgage-backed securities, reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024 on Tuesday. It reported a net income per common share of $0.59, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.56. This beat signals solid management execution and operational efficiency in the mortgage-backed securities market.The REIT also reported Q1 interest income of $642 million, showcasing its strong income-generating capability.YoY = year over year; QoQ = quarter over quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel