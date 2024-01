AGNC Investment: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) has a massive 14.4% dividend yield. To put that into context, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) yields just 3.9%, using Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) as a proxy. It's easy to see why a yield-hungry investor might want to learn more about AGNC. Fortunately, for most folks, the buy, sell, or hold call here will end up being pretty simple. But there's still a small group of investors that don't fit the common mold.To get the big news out early, most investors won't want to buy or hold AGNC Investment. And if you own it, you'd probably be better off selling it. There are two major issues. The first is that the company is a mortgage REIT, which is far more complicated than a traditional property-owning REIT.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel