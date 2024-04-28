|
28.04.2024 11:12:00
AGNC Investment: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It offers a huge 15.3% dividend yield. And first-quarter 2023 financial results were solid, with book value up 1.6% so far in 2024 and earnings handily covering the dividend payment. It would be understandable if income investors were attracted to AGNC Investment. But before you make a buy, sell, or hold call here, you need to understand a little about the company's backstory.AGNC is an REIT, but it isn't a landlord like most other REITs. It buys mortgages that have been pooled into bond-like securities. This is a very different business model than owning a physical property and renting it out to tenants, which is a fairly simple thing to understand. Owning a portfolio of mortgage securities, as AGNC does, is more like running a mutual fund.The big problem is that the mortgage securities AGNC Investment owns trade all day. So they are more volatile than property prices, which tend to rise and fall more slowly over time. Moreover, bond prices are highly sensitive to interest rate changes, falling when interest rates rise and rising when interest rates fall. Then you have to consider the impact interest rates can have on the housing market, which is the source of the mortgages that AGNC eventually buys. Higher rates make it more expensive to take out a mortgage, and can lead to fewer home sales. Rising and falling rates can also impact the way customers pay their mortgages. If rates get high enough, there's also a very real risk that some mortgage holders will start to experience financial troubles, which could result in an uptick in defaults.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th 7 3-4 % Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series -B-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th 7 3-4 % Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series -B-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.