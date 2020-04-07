AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Change to Virtual Meeting for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

BETHESDA, Md., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that due to the emerging public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Stay at Home Order issued in the State of Maryland, and to protect the health and wellbeing of its stockholders and employees, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") in a virtual only format conducted by live audio webcast. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on April 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person; however, stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2020 (the "record date") will be able to vote their shares and submit questions during the meeting through the virtual meeting platform.

AGNC encourages all eligible stockholders to submit their voting instructions on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials previously distributed.

Stockholders as of the record date who follow the instructions below can access the webcast on the day of the meeting by visiting https://computershare.lumiagm.com/m#/203148043. The password for the meeting is AGNC2020, and the Meeting ID is 203-148-043. A list of stockholders of the Company shall be available for examination during the meeting by stockholders on the virtual meeting platform.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

Stockholders who hold shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting. To register to attend the Annual Meeting, stockholders must submit proof of proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting the stockholder's AGNC holdings along with the stockholder's name and email address to Computershare, AGNC's transfer agent and virtual meeting provider at legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than 5:00 p.m. ET on April 20, 2020. Stockholders who register in the manner described above will receive a confirmation of registration by email after Computershare receives your registration materials and will be able to vote their shares and submit questions during the Annual Meeting.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Stockholder of Record

If you were a stockholder of record as of the record date and have your control number, you may vote your shares and submit questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the virtual meeting website during the meeting. Registered stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card or notice, or email previously received. Stockholders of record or registered stockholders are those stockholders whose shares are registered in their name on the books and records of our transfer agent and not held through a bank, broker or other nominee.

The proxy statement and annual report are available on our website at www.AGNC.com/2020proxymaterials.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

