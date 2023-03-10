|
10.03.2023 22:01:00
AGNC Investment Corp. Declares First Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock
BETHESDA, Md., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the first quarter 2023 on its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN), 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM), 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCO), 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCP), and 7.750% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCL).
Series
Ticker
Per Annum
Dividend Per
Payment Date
Record Date
C
AGNCN
9.94071%(2)
$0.62129
April 17, 2023
April 1, 2023
D
AGNCM
6.875%(3)
$0.4296875
April 17, 2023
April 1, 2023
E
AGNCO
6.50%(4)
$0.40625
April 17, 2023
April 1, 2023
F
AGNCP
6.125%(5)
$0.3828125
April 17, 2023
April 1, 2023
G
AGNCL
7.750%(6)
$0.48438
April 17, 2023
April 1, 2023
(1)
Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock, Series F Preferred Stock and Series G Preferred Stock, as applicable.
(2)
The Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum. Three-Month LIBOR for the dividend period from January 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023 is 4.82971% per annum. As a result, the dividend rate for the dividend period ending April 14, 2023 is 9.94071% per annum.
(3)
The Series D Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.875% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.332% per annum.
(4)
The Series E Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.50% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993% per annum.
(5)
The Series F Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2025 at a fixed rate of 6.125% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2025, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.697% per annum.
(6)
The Series G Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2027 at a fixed rate of 7.75% per annum. From and including October 15, 2027, the dividend rate will reset during each reset period at a fixed rate equal to the five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 4.39% per annum.
For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.
ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-first-quarter-dividends-on-preferred-stock-301769294.html
SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.
