|
09.06.2022 22:01:00
AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for June 2022
BETHESDA, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June 9, 2022 - AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for June 2022. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022.
For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-monthly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-12-per-common-share-for-june-2022--301565321.html
SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AGNC Investment Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.22
|Ausblick: AGNC Investment öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: AGNC Investment präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|American Capital Agency (AGNC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
30.01.22
|Ausblick: AGNC Investment stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: AGNC Investment zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.21
|American Capital Agency (AGNC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.10.21
|Ausblick: AGNC Investment stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: AGNC Investment veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)