|
09.06.2022 22:01:00
AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock
BETHESDA, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the second quarter 2022 on its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN), 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM), 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCO) and 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCP).
Ticker
Per Annum
Dividend Per
Payment
Record
AGNCN
7.00%(2)
$0.43750
July 15, 2022
July 1, 2022
AGNCM
6.875%(3)
$0.4296875
July 15, 2022
July 1, 2022
AGNCO
6.50%(4)
$0.40625
July 15, 2022
July 1, 2022
AGNCP
6.125%(5)
$0.3828125
July 15, 2022
July 1, 2022
(1) Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock, as applicable.
(2)The dividend rate for the Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2022 at a fixed rate of 7.00% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2022, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum.
(3) The dividend rate for the Series D Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.875% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.332% per annum.
(4) The dividend rate for the Series E Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.50% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993% per annum.
(5) The dividend rate for the Series F Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2025 at a fixed rate of 6.125% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2025, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.697% per annum.
For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.
ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-second-quarter-dividends-on-preferred-stock-301565338.html
SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AGNC Investment Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.22
|Ausblick: AGNC Investment öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: AGNC Investment präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|American Capital Agency (AGNC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
30.01.22
|Ausblick: AGNC Investment stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: AGNC Investment zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.21
|American Capital Agency (AGNC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.10.21
|Ausblick: AGNC Investment stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: AGNC Investment veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)