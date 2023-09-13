|
13.09.2023 22:01:00
AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Third Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock
BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the outstanding depositary shares1 of the following series of preferred stock for the third quarter 2023:
Series of Preferred Stock
Ticker
Per Annum
Dividend Per
7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate
AGNCN
10.6825%2
$0.66766
6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate
AGNCM
6.875 %
$0.4296875
6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate
AGNCO
6.50 %
$0.40625
6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate
AGNCP
6.125 %
$0.3828125
7.750% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset
AGNCL
7.750 %
$0.48438
1.
Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock.
2.
The depositary shares of the Series C Preferred Stock accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month CME Term SOFR plus 0.26161% plus 5.111% per annum. The dividend rate for the dividend period ending October 14, 2023 is 10.6825% per annum.
The dividend for each series of outstanding preferred stock is payable on October 16, 2023 to holders of record as of October 1, 2023.
For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.
ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-third-quarter-dividends-on-preferred-stock-301926821.html
SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Cum Conv Red Pfd Registered Shs Series -C-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Cum Conv Red Pfd Registered Shs Series -C-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht gestärkt aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet im Plus
Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legte zu. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein freundlicher Handel. In Fernost agierten die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich.