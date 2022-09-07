|
07.09.2022 15:00:00
AGNC Investment Corp. to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 13, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET. The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the AGNC website in the Investor Relations section at https://ir.agnc.com. A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the event.
For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.
ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-to-present-at-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301618708.html
SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.
