11.05.2022 17:50:09

AGNC Investment Gets Beaten Up as Rates Rise, but Is Optimistic About the Future

For the past year, mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been treated as damaged goods by investors. Fears of rising rates and divestitures have put the entire mortgage-backed security asset class under pressure. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) was not immune to the carnage. However, ANGC management sees value in the space going forward. Is the worst over for this sector? AGNC Investment is the classic agency mortgage REIT. It invests almost entirely in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which are guaranteed by the U.S. government. This means that investors will get their principal and interest even if the borrower defaults on the mortgage. If you recently bought a house and got a Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac mortgage, chances are it ended up in an agency mortgage-backed security, which might have ended up in a mortgage REIT's portfolio. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

